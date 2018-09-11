Inside the moment Prince Harry asked his dad to walk Meghan Markle down the aisle

More
A new documentary in honor of Prince Charles' 70th birthday shows the special moment when he agreed to walk Meghan down the aisle
1:35 | 11/09/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Inside the moment Prince Harry asked his dad to walk Meghan Markle down the aisle

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59079539,"title":"Inside the moment Prince Harry asked his dad to walk Meghan Markle down the aisle","duration":"1:35","description":"A new documentary in honor of Prince Charles' 70th birthday shows the special moment when he agreed to walk Meghan down the aisle","url":"/GMA/Culture/video/inside-moment-prince-harry-asked-dad-walk-meghan-59079539","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.