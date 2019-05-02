Transcript for Jennifer Lopez, Awkwafina, Daniel Craig among 2019 Oscars presenters

I mean, how gorgeous everyone is including my two sisters right here. Sallie-anne and Dorothy. They might have put microphones on you, especially like Dorothy is like don't ask me anything. I know, she's ready. She's come out of retirement just like that. I know. Who dat. Who dat. Who dat. All right. Wonderful to have you here and have you a front row seat to hear "Pop news" from Lara. Good morning to you guys and to you all and we begin with oscars news. There may not be a host for the big night we know of yet but now we do know some presenters. Miss Jennifer Lopez will be there, can't wait to see what she'll be wearing. Also "Crazy rich Asians" star aquafina and 007 star Daniel Craig and past Oscar winners on the stage including brie Larson, Charlize Theron and our pal whoopi Goldberg, all of those confirmed and rounding out the first list are funny ladies with a little award show experience, Tina fey, Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph also confirmed to present. The academy -- -- Says they'll announce more soon and it's expected all of last year's major winners like Gary oldman, Frances mcdormand, Allison Janney and Sam Rockwell will also be included. You can see all of that -- Where? At the Oscar sdmrz where does it air? Where? Right here on ABC on February 23rd. Now, a star is scared? Bradley cooperly cooper and lady gaga are scheduled to perform their hit song "Shallow" from "A star is born" at the oscars but cooper not exactly cool and collected about the whole thing. He's telling E! Network he is terrified but he looked pretty great last week when he got on stage in Vegas to do a duet with gaga and says he was freaking out there too saying, quote, I just had to zen out and pray I wouldn't ruin her show. Highly unlikely, the song "Shallow" spent its first three weeks at number one on the billboard 200 list. You can see Bradley quietly panicking at the 91st academy awards, where, robin? On ABC. That's right. February 24th. February 24th. February 23rd is when my flight is. February 24th is when the oscars is. That's why you have all the gowns outside -- Here for a little help. There's a whole story behind. It's Aun little thing we're doing. I may have saw one of other gowns. What day? February 4th. You're still going to be separated. Like bad kids in school right now. We do have fun. Finally, now to Kiki and cardi B. She did this special version of "Money." Listen up. ??? Been in this game ??? selling them cookies buy thin mints please open up are delish. Tagalongs Devine ??? hey that really rhymes ??? Hey, that really does rhyme. Adorable. The video now has been viewed nearly 2 million times including by cardi B herself. The rapper tweeting I want all those cookies. So far, Kiki has sold over a

