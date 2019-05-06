Transcript for What's next for 'Jeopardy James'

Back now with a look at what's next for "Jeopardy James." Seemingly unbeatable but eventually went down just short of the all-time money record for the show. Janai Norman is here with more on this. Good morning, janai. Guys, good morning. So "Jeopardy James" as we know him says he's planned a vacation to Spain and Portugal and says he's been donating some of his $2.4 million in winnings to children's nonprofits as he joins this elite group of game show winners. $2,195,557. And the beat goes on. Reporter: The moments people dream about. Aaagh! Reporter: Ordinary people winning life-changing amounts of money on game shows. You have $1 million. Reporter: And this morning, "Jeopardy James" Holzhauer is joining that exclusive club walking away from his reign of terror nearly $2.5 million richer. Literature, a thousand. Answer, daily double. Reporter: In 2004 after winning 74 game, Ken Jennings became a household name winning a record $2.5 million during his "Jeopardy" run. Ken. What's the Trojan horse. What is the dodo? What is Stella? Reporter: Even landing on Barbara Walters' most fascinating people's list. What do you usually write? Reporter: Even getting his own board game and says it changed his life. It doesn't matter what I do for the next 50 years of my life. I peaked at 30. My tombstone will say that "Jeopardy" guy. Reporter: Who can forget controversial champ buzzy Cohen. Even just winning one game for me was all of a sudden, I can do this. I can put my mind to something and really accomplish it. $880. Reporter: Adam rose was a teacher earning $11 an hour before making history on "The price is right" becoming that show's first million dollar winner. The show unleashing his inner travel bug. Without winging the money it wouldn't have opened my eyes and let me see how much there is to offer in this world and, you know, I'm eternally grateful for it. Reporter: Not all winners have happy endings. I am smarter than a fifth grader. Reporter: School superintendent Kathy cox won a million dollars on "Are you smarter than a fifth grader" back in 2008 and was giving it all to Georgia schools but two months later she and her husband filed for bankruptcy and creditors came calling for all those winnings so James says after he lost to Emma he heard a producer call out champ to get her attention. He turned his head to respond and realized he was no longer the champ. Ah. Still smiling, though. So sad. We had Austin here yesterday. Yes. One of the former champs. He's enjoying life. You could tell for the most part it's something that does change your life for the better. For the better. Things are good. Ken looks like he's enjoying his life too. Yeah. All right. Well, coming up we have our

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.