Hi everybody I am Peter Travers distance popcorn where we tell you what's happening at the movies and there is a terrific movie out there now called the sisters Brothers. I know what you're thinking in. How can that be what does this movie what is it you like. I'm here to tell you that it's a really really good movie and my guest today John C. Reilly. Always good but even raises the bar is so can I graduation thank you Peter. We appreciate that really proud of this one as a labor of love we've been working on for like seven years. Yeah my wife and I got the rights to this book seven years ago and we're the ones that approach activity are the director and we kind of like put them together initially and then Jack took over and made this beautiful film. I think it's so great that you have this western property. And you say. I'm going to find a French director. Is that never done. Anything Michael it. Well and I think what it gets your producer on yes exactly know what an idol producers. But to have him do it. Well if you know about the west of the 1851. It was a very multicultural place actually unlike a lot of westerns we've seen about the west wears of a lot of white guys chasing unions around horses. In 1851 in separate Cisco anyway it was a with people were just pouring in there from all over the world. It was like this tower of babble of different languages and different cultures all smashing together. There are a northern California so. At first yes you know had no Frenchman never directed a western before. I think there was one Frenchman who did it in French in the 1920s others the only one. But you know that what first and ticket counter intuitive idea actually really suits that you really well and we wanted to have like. An objective point of view about the time you're not get stuck in some of the cliches in the stay out of that we as Americans have we Weston. Will you did it. Now thanks for seven years acted it that it did it but yeah we help mr. Jack. So explained. Coup UN Joaquin Phoenix are actually playing the system was still aren't these. Yeah we play Eli and Charlie sisters and their hired assassins in the 18:51 in the Pacific northwest. And our boss is this guy The Commodores whose it's sort of crime boss. Pretty much on heard in the Sonoma he's the sort of dark figure who controls us. And what you come to realize is that you signed Charlie when they were kids. This abusive alcoholic father that they killed. And the north this protective mother in themselves and then they're pushed into this life of killing for a living by The Commodores. So when we meet them in the movie they've already been doing it for years and years and years so in some ways they're like these broken children and away. And then you know you come did learn the details of the plot of the story which is that. The collars asks us to go find this guy Herman warm who he's who he says has stolen from him. And the story gets more complicated from there Herman warmest read out a way to get gold out of rivers without the usual labor and ms. Ahmed who placed him it's just that really really good actor this is your you eat keeps going and I mean this as the told complement. Two places you don't see com yeah I think really good job but he yards great you know if you saw the profit or rust and bone of them beat them it skipped. The job comes from like an editing background and writing background so he's always taking pics really good care of the audience even if things slow down for a second in your learning something you never feel like where is this going. Diop is always it's kind of subverting your assumptions. And every time we think like oh there's going to be a big shootout like. Something very much the opposite happens or. You know yeah as a way of of keeping of keeping your attention and surprised he throws movies he really doesn't and I think it's great because the thing is moving its up and or again elect. California coast. That codes to San Francisco in the gold rush yours and where it was shot. Was shot in Spain and France of course. Well trained and remain in France right peca. Was also up coastal if you you've been to those equities the Adventist main event that can in the south of France. You know it's it's startling how much it looks like California the places where Weston grizzlies up though. It's not such as threats do you graphically. There was also a place that where's shopped with are you familiar with making films that are in Europe so he can work with his team and and a once the photographs have become influenced mainly mountain ranges were shot and a lot of spaghetti westerns of mr. Giuliani and his era were shot and Spain also in some benefits go Maria. Where they built these sat in these towns and now the people who were acts as in those spaghetti westerns. Bought the sets in they run it is like a place. Speaking don't visit lately about western show in spent edged the it's kind of a museum was elected to a studio tour but. They still use these buildings suit movies there all the time. A great flick all of Hollywood the Spanish super. There's dual and we traffic in a lot of the most wonderful things about Weston whose horses and guns and was Ian. And chases an activist but at the same time jock is saying something. Some really relevant things that I think about a time in what it means via a man and what it means to come from like a brutal past then. And he talks about in the film whether it's possible that transforms you know I think we're at a tipping point like that our world right now like. Our world we want. And you know even though it's it's told in this. Through the through the you know the lands of the 1851 story. It feels to me really bell relevant and a lot of different ways and maybe that's one of the reasons you like them not sugar but. The responses we've gotten have been really great and and very timely. I think what we're seeing because. On the title and there are laughs in this movie. It's not like there's not only a lot of laughs there's a lot of things in there that are violent and that are scary and brutal just like the world that we live in now yeah. And your character Eli as opposed to what teens character. This kind want to count doesn't he think he's kind of thing I've been killing people for a living it may be is it my real publication you have. Yeah exactly at a certain point like you have it's who Brothers have grown up doing this in the very good at and actually. A lot of people misjudged them because they look like these filthy roots but they're actually very Smart well read and you know and intelligent guys so low as one jump ahead of the game so they get this great reputation and Joaquin character comes the really embrace the life needs by means that this really violent temper earning likes to drink in. You know he's just he's proud of what they do he's proud of the fact that the becoming famous for killing people. And his brother Eli that I play someone who's like oh. My main mission in the in the brotherhood is to sort of protect Charlie. So I'm just as violent as him but in my mind that doing it to save my brother in Richmond Brothers they. So. Yeah after awhile like any job and I can relate to this maybe you can really so here if your job long enough you start to think like. On this the this the last after this look at my life like this really what it's been Indians though and so I'm you know out of the game or whatever but. U it's the movies really hopeful and optimistic in this way it says like. You know no matter what you've done. There's always a chance to transform yourself and there there are different ways to approach the future in a matter of New York. And I think I mean that's a really timely message that the the world program right now were in a lot of ways tipping point a lot of different things which when you started out. What were you thinking when you decided that this might be what I wanna do Europe from what Chicago Chicago area right terrorism south of Chicago and guys started doing plays and of the little kid and did that all the way some you know collars I studied acting in DePaul university in Chicago and it wasn't supposed to on with that really by last year of school there that a suddenly realize that while this is not just a fun thing that I like to do. People make a living doing in this you know and I don't think I allowed myself that basis this of hope. To quote rock calavo like you know that that idea that like. In as a place from the in this world you know I come from the south at a Chicago where. I didn't know any professional actors at all I didn't know anyone in my own life. So them on the what's acting school friend of mine Kevin. Well like a guy from my neighborhood conveniently. It. Yet Kevin didn't them so maybe there's a chance immediately. Luckily again I get some really great race early on or Japan I think about this. They're trying to do an intervention now in my family my delicate thing like what you know what's him back a plan like my dad was really. Keen community goes into business in the at a company that he wanted me to be involved in. And I got my first paycheck for a person's movie. And he was like let's stick with it I think it's that it actually when I first started. Did my first movie cast the war with Brian DePalma and was over some I was unemployed. And I remember talking my dad thing. I don't know like the up and down of this life announcer. On cut out for that emotional roller coaster of being unemployed and re employ. Set I think Mike go back and carpentry Furl. My nets stopped but that was a man of few words stocks turned me he said. We have enough carpenters in the Stanley stick with do. I guys that are like. And my dad like telling me like. Don't be a dummy. You gotta get things going news nights working together at the statement a lot of carpenters they'll actor. Well you're operative really proud of the work that all every element families a lot of hard working decent people. But yet you yourself debt so that paycheck yet that a lot of carpentry yeah yeah. I. I don't know if you want rates this hasn't worked out. That penetration looking like a desert island acted build your shack it's something but I wouldn't let me think Coke called me first if you've worked. And you know it's it's interesting because whenever I'm talking to actors whose good as you'll you know I always say it's what you do. Ulan Will Ferrell can turn around and do some of the most certainly in things. Stupid and funny that banked. And then you could turn around and do something that is totally. Furious it dramatic kind of thing while a lot of people get told. You do this really well so Bryant just keep making step Brothers yeah I've been really lucky favorite movie of all top thank you it's just something about. What happens. End. It blows something hundreds of Rio third and he any of this goes back to what you just said actually you know even a movie like step Brothers which is the very broad comedy. The the bones of that movie are very real serious things between families you know like. What's it like to have a kid that feels to launch out of the house you don't like. Whatever way what's it like when your parents split up you know what's the effect on people like. Yes of course it happens to these big salutes you know who are much too old to be going through this stuff but that that the comedy part of it but. The underpinnings of it are very dramatic in some me I mean. If there's a reason I can go back and forth between comedy pilots because. I see it all of the same thing I see it as you know the circumstances change and if the circumstances are absurd than your at a comedy you know. But if it's a more serious than unit probable what I'm doing is that same make believe that it did in those eight years old pleases the kid and just. Trying to believe what it is that I've been asked to believe. And then of its ads they ordered then. Then a minute comedy but a child that's decide that for the audience in my favorite thing them working is. Not to let the audience off the hook either way that a something's funny to remind them like well but things get serious and government had to you know and that. That's in the I think is a really honest depiction of life that's the way like it is in about a lot of laughs at funerals. I have at had a lot of kind of bittersweet moments and at times of great joy that we remember its own not there with you anymore it's open like that that's like you know that's the truth about life. It kind of goes from happy to say had all the time back and or. Is it insane level of difficulty. Making comedy as it is a drama is it because I always say you know I'll. Art it's the it's the hardest thing. Yet it is it is and I think it's because comedies cruel and that way like. If it's not working it is really apparent even on the set that day if it's now or something. If the crew is not like holding in their laughter and salute to the director of the people laughed then. You know like QB in the presence on its exhaustive under pressure on the crew I just felt bad for them out if that your odds went through. That's why does still and I always enemy the crew like literally the things that after after take twenty to them there. Especially deeply involved in vote that the audience when you make movies. So it's working and you peel them going. Yeah even well even if you know what will start in Hilan starts ago. That kind of carver nation aren't effervescent that comes when people are about the Latin but they don't laugh. That's to me like the magic of Communists only moments and step Brothers where will and Ireland almost out lapping that's like. The very best of colony but it's all about. So you will are back together again in. All that reduces solo home Stewart together there I'm taking that this isn't the traditional Charlotte Collins the world needed to remember this care homes you know is not enough that it tastes and except every. And his people really needed to Americans to come over there and show them out of portray to the most beloved characters in the loser. Oh we did you know we just it was right economic future book homes right for a for the Pickens is the word. And it's going and Bruins so. As that when we have Stan and Ollie coming out with Steve Coogan rightly all of party. That comes that's bound to me if he thinks this is Laurel and Hardy sort of at the end. Yes the very end their lives they've been doing the act boat tours together in 1953. That the two of England and Ireland and Scotland that's of the audio and movie of the stories. And it. Its final. Run that they. Of course we go back to aid that news. Yes it really the beautiful look at what apartments it's all about. It's pay interest thing because when you've done a series of sisters Brothers include. Where is of a lot of characters but basically this is you and Joaquin. You know and it's this relationship. The that's Laurel and Hardy movie is another thing you and Will Ferrell whether it's the step Brothers or itself Holmes and Watson it's it. What what happens during a thing like that to you have to work on that relationship when you working with somebody happened before. Well if you look at my work I mean. The one great thing about my mind crew right careers all the varieties. You know the audience is allowed me to do whatever you know. Whatever wanted to try unlike some actors to audience wants to do the same thing it's is level and it's a different stuff so really lucky in that way. And so. Though but that one through line that you do see over and over is I'm on partner. I mean hello whether it's with Mark Wahlberg and boogie nights are or will step Brothers are. Joaquin Phoenix in the sisters Brothers I'm just drawn to partnerships. And I in expose you can to be done a psychiatrist's office yeah that's what a kick out of a hard yeah that. But I really do you. I like losing myself and other people you know now in my own character but the of the other actors I'm working minutes. He really surrender yourself and you open yourself up. And you. Have to suspend your own ego and plug into what someone else is doing. Amazing things can happen this really what acting is his relations you know like. Being in the in collaboration with somebody that's what that's why do my best work in never been like sole performer for whatever reason. In terms of 45 movies if you've done that. You got the most out out for you instead of saying what with the best maybe you read what did you really. What were those movies that put you to another level for you. Challenged that means does them annoying Nuba every medal might in every movie is that sounds and that's what you take them on you know like. There's a new trying to do something new union to work with a new person and even if it's the same personally did three movies with Paul Anderson. Even with that guy like you have to reinvent the wheel every time yet to figure like oh. Well that story was that story like what are we doing now who must both be now on. I know what what's your vision for this story. So. In the truth is like. Everything. Transforms you every time he really commit to wrote in his arms. That said from an objective when viewed him of course if you look at though you know the first movie ended capacities of war Brian DePalma. You know everybody's verses and Portman that was certainly huge for me. And then. You know the movies of Paul Thomas Anderson anyone that you work with. The computer trying to find a new way of working and there's definitely benchmarks along away. In my own life in my personal life you know like it it's Chicago the musical that year was 2003 was this crazy year were like. You know I was in three of the best fixes for three of the five best picture nominees so was this but that's the moment Lionel. The hours remember Chicago and while the third one year. I have four movies about that your news like this year but the three the economic news the hours Chicago and gave them New York pennies in your yes that's definitely did. You know a moment of life. Used to suddenly realize that okay life is definitely changing you know but it's has like what I do is an actor. I try to like insulate myself from. From changing too much of the way. I think about my work based on like that. What happens outside after Rula did do that year and you've got your first Oscar nomination for Chicago. Yes so how does that change your life. What is the duty you weren't here as well as cal you know it's ironic I played this character mr. cellophane that talks about not being seen deflected. That's really where the though the business world of Hollywood anyways Sami real equipment. Lies that god have cinemanow is things that people said that probably put together a note that the fact of the same person. Well they shell and you have been here for awhile I've missed. Its little I don't know why. Willing. I don't that's probably you have people you know and they say. Now. You not ready but we ended song. Johnson only the UP I now I don't want to do and that's done at a well level of good I'd fueling it and now got to control. Great.

