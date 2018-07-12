Transcript for Julia Roberts talks new movie 'Ben is Back'

It's cold We turn to my interview with Julia Roberts. Let's see her there on the cover of "The New York Times" magazine. And we sat down to talk about her new movie "Ben is back" and what a powerful performance she gives. She plays a mom, holly, who will stop at nothing to save her son Ben from the ravages of addiction. So, where? Where do you want to be? Oh. Don't say next to grandpa. That's prime placement and you don't get that when you od. Over the best and worst Christmas of their lives. This is a complicated family. Let's make it Christmas eve morning to Christmas morning. Just heap that on top of everything else because that is the time of year we're all sort of untethered anyway and so I think, yeah, there's just it really becomes this powder keg in a way. I should have known, I'm so stupid. No, you're not, please get in the car. Reporter: Ben is coming to terms with the ghost of his past, his mother by his side. Julia's favorite line in the movie, not quite safe for morning TV. You don't understand, there are so many people that it could be. All right. Well, we'll just take it one At a time. So, watching the movie and you're seized by the idea of what addiction does to a family. He's clearly doing better. Why are you hiding everything? I think in this family, in this moment, this child and what he's dealing with, I love how everybody is the good guy, everybody is the bad guy, we all take turns. We're all making the right decisions and the worst decisions. You didn't check my shoes. That's not funny. I was struck by the story as you say you didn't search out, you didn't meet with the mothers of addicts. I didn't. I felt it seemed terribly selfish to meet with someone and ask them to unpack their heartbreak for my creative benefit and there was so many stories and so much information that I really felt I got a very strong sense of that complete -- when you have no hope and yet you will not give up. It's something that, you know, we all hope for in necessary extreme ways every parent has to deal with every day. When are you tough? When do you draw a line and when do you just embrace? When do I? Are you holly? No. No. No. Well, thank goodness no and no. Reporter: But Julia is a mom and sparked by her three kids she's joined the Instagram club. I have to say I was surprised by that. Why? I don't think of you as a social media kind of person. Yeah, well, I'm not a social media kind of person but I think Instagram is sort of a different thing. It's a photo album. You're having fun with it. Yeah, it's fun. Then came that Markle sparkle. Probably going to get a bonus for asking this question. This is morning television gold. Okay. Meghan Markle, Julia Roberts. What about us? She was inspired to become an actress by you? Someone told me this last night. Where did you hear this? Now that you're saying it I'm kind of believing it. The person would told me last night, oh, that sounds nice, they're making it up but now you're saying it George. Is that true but did she say it or did someone write down that she said it. I think -- I read it. Well. Well, somebody once told her when she was young actress she looked when she turned a certain way like Julia Roberts. Does that mean if I turn a certain way I look like Meghan Markle. Is it this way? Is it that way. I just got two bonuses right there. That's it. Simone just confirmed I got two bonuses for doing that. She was great. The movie is great. "Ben is back" in theaters now

