Transcript for New R. Kelly accuser willing to testify under oath

We do want to turn to that explosive interview with R. Kelly. The r&b star denying allegations of sex abuse as the singer remains defiant. A new accuser coming forward saying Kelly abused her when she was 13. This morning, a new twist in the evolving case of music legend R. Kelly following his explosive interview with CBS news. I'm not a devil. And by no means am I a monster. Reporter: Another alleged victim speaking out, saying in a statement from her attorney, listening to R. Kelly's denials about what he did to underage girls like me was very hurtful. He needs to tell the truth and he needs to stop playing the victim. He was the adult and I was the child. The latest accuser says she's willing to testify under oath that the singer sexually abused her when she was just 13. Have you ever had sex with -- No. -- Anyone under the age of 17? No. Never? No. Reporter: Kelling pleading not guilty to ten counts of sexual misconduct and aggravated sexual abuse claiming he's never held women against their will. I'm fighting for my Life. Y'all are killing me with this She couldn't walk out the room without calling R. Kelly. Reporter: Two of Kelly's live-in girlfriends, azriel clary and Joycelyn savage, coming to his defense accusing their parents of making up the allegations for financial gain. I talked to your dad last night and he's very concerned. You wouldn't even look him in the eye. I wouldn't look him in the eye because he's a liar. Reporter: The savages and the clarys seen in the docu-series "Surviving R. Kelly" now responding saying they were never out for money. To hear my daughter discredit us and talk so blunt about us that we sell her. That man had never in his life gave me, my wife or anyone any money to have to do with anything with my daughter or anything else. Reporter: Now, R. Kelly remains behind bars having nothing to do with the sex abuse cases and the allegations against him. Instead, he is unable to pay $161,000 in unpaid child support. So he has these multiple cases going simultaneously. His next court appearance is March 13th. That on the child support and as we've seen some new accusers coming forward. It's particularly moving in your report to see how these accusations are dividing families. Absolutely. The two girlfriends who are living with R. Kelly, it's now evolved into an ugly public family feud. All right. Whit, we appreciate your reporting this morning.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.