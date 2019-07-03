Transcript for R. Kelly arrested, faces new sexual assault allegation

Now to the latest on R. Kelly waking up behind bars after failing to pay child support and he's also facing a new allegation of sexual assault. Our chief fat affairs correspondent Tom llamas is in Chicago with more. Good morning, Tom. Reporter: Michael, good morning to you. In that recent and wild interview R. Kelly says he loves his children, that he wants to reconnect with them. The judge says he's not taking care of them failing to pay child support and there is a new and very disturbing allegation. What do you want to say? Reporter: Behind bars again, the second time in two weeks. Now for missing a judge's deadline to pay more than $160,000 in child support and now another allegation of sexual misconduct against Kelly. Overnight the Detroit police department telling us they're trying to reach a woman who says she was victimized by the singer in 2001 when she was just 13 years old. Is this camera on me? Reporter: All of this in the aftermath of that explosive interview, Kelly denying those ten counts of sexual misconduct and aggravated sexual abuse charges he was arrested for in February and for which he has pleaded not guilty. 30 years of my career and y'all trying to kill me. You're killing me, man. Y'all just don't want to believe the truth. Reporter: The 52-year-old has become a public pariah after allegations of inappropriate relationships with younger women including Jocelyn savage and azriel clary both in their 20s. Both women spoke with CBS news while the singer was present calling their parents liars after they publicly accused Kelly of holding them captive. When I first met Robert, my parents told me to lie about my age, so when I met him, he thought that I was 18. Both of our parents are basically out here trying to get money and scam. Reporter: The family of Jocelyn savage claims they haven't had contact in person with their daughter in more than two years. I know for a fact my sister is not okay. I know for a fact R. Kelly is mentally destroying her. Reporter: Savage calling her family soon after hearing that message. I'm happy where I'm at. I told you a million, million times where I am and I am very happy. Reporter: Both the savage and clary families say they never tried to sell them. The child support payment, how does R. Kelly who lives in a luxurious condo tower here in Chicago, how does he not have the money to pay child support? His spokesperson told us R. Kelly doesn't know how to read or write and last month he opened up a bank account for the first time in his name, nonetheless, he's going to have to come up with that money if he wants to get out of jail. All right, Tom.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.