Kenny Chesney rocks out to 'Better Boat' live on 'GMA'

More
The country music legend performs his hit song live in Times Square.
4:00 | 07/31/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Kenny Chesney rocks out to 'Better Boat' live on 'GMA'

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56935327,"title":"Kenny Chesney rocks out to 'Better Boat' live on 'GMA' ","duration":"4:00","description":"The country music legend performs his hit song live in Times Square.","url":"/GMA/Culture/video/kenny-chesney-rocks-boat-live-gma-56935327","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.