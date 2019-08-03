New Kids on the Block perform 'Boys in the Band' live on 'GMA'

The beloved band is back with a performance of their new hit live in Times Square.
3:49 | 03/08/19

Transcript for New Kids on the Block perform 'Boys in the Band' live on 'GMA'
You're batting Arab and you'd expect because New Kids On The Block. Here here. And they have sold more than eighty million albums worldwide this year they have celebrated our thirtieth anniversary of their breakout album. Hey good enough by releasing a special anniversary edition includes all the classics. And new music out today and here's New Kids On The Block performing their latest hit the weight of the bands. It. That the kid. Papers that do witnesses. Talk to me. Smoke breath. You.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

