Kim Kardashian West slammed for appetite suppressant post

More
The reality TV star deleted from Instagram a sponsored advertisement for appetite suppressant lollipops after facing criticism.
2:21 | 05/17/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Kim Kardashian West slammed for appetite suppressant post

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55229601,"title":"Kim Kardashian West slammed for appetite suppressant post ","duration":"2:21","description":"The reality TV star deleted from Instagram a sponsored advertisement for appetite suppressant lollipops after facing criticism.","url":"/GMA/Culture/video/kim-kardashian-west-slammed-appetite-suppressant-post-55229601","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.