Transcript for Kimmel says sometimes he has to 'rewrite' show when Trump 'does something nutty'

Now to Jimmy Kimmel heading back to his roots in Brooklyn for a week of shows, but right here juju Chang paid a visit to him on the set. He is such a fun guy. He is such a hoot and he is bringing his signature sarcasm and shenanigans, mixing in celebrities and rock stars and topping it all off with sharp social commentary, and poof, it's "Jimmy Kimmel live" east coast edition. The idea I have for the set is we're going to have a little pizza place on the set. That's brilliant. Reporter: Jimmy Kimmel took us on a sneak peek of the set with strictly Brooklyn vibes. He grew up in New York until his family moved west when he was 9. When I lived in Vegas, people thought of me from Brooklyn. My accent was mocked by my classmates. Reporter: He returned for a fourth time in a week of shows in Brooklyn. We start off with Adam Sandler and eminem. We have John Krasinski, and St. Vincent. Cardi B. Will be on the show. Just a few small names. Reporter: The president stars in the monologues as the butt of his jokes. There are plenty of trump fans out there, trump supporters who may or may not be your fan, but their opinion is, well, you're a comedian. Why get political? I'm a comedian, and the reason I get political is because I talk about the news of the day and we have a president who now dominates the news every day. Reporter: Kimmel garnered a lot of attention last year when he spoke out emotionally about his son's heart defect and lobbied for the affordable care act. If your baby is going to die, and they shouldn't have to, it shouldn't matter how much money you make. We had a life-threatening situation at a time when congress was just about to vote on a lot of other people's life-threatening situations. I mean, I hear from so many people every single day who say, thank you for speaking about this. This saved my life or my brother's life or my wife, or my child. It is so important to us. Reporter: And as for his life-saving inspiration, he tells us his son, Billy, is 18 months and doing great. Just like every other kid he is running around and bumping his head into things. That great. That's great. You can see him right here on ABC. Coming up, from "The notebook," to "A walk to

