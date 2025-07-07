Lewis Capaldi chooses his first, last and best concert

The singer shared his favorite music memories with “GMA.”

July 7, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live