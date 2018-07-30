Luke Combs gives a special live performance of 'Honky Tonk Highway'

More
The country music sensation rocked out to his new song live in Times Square.
3:07 | 07/30/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Luke Combs gives a special live performance of 'Honky Tonk Highway'

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56912203,"title":"Luke Combs gives a special live performance of 'Honky Tonk Highway'","duration":"3:07","description":"The country music sensation rocked out to his new song live in Times Square. ","url":"/GMA/Culture/video/luke-combs-special-live-performance-honky-tonk-highway-56912203","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.