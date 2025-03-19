March Madness underway with ‘First Four’ games

The March Madness tournament is already living up to its name after a full court Hail Mary during the game between Saint Francis and Alabama State, leading Alabama State to win 70-68.

March 19, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live