Meet everyday people taking part in Harry, Markle's wedding

More
Tessa Hince, Hayley Ash and Diana Hosford tell "GMA" how they got invited to watch the royal wedding arrivals and carriage procession.
6:36 | 05/17/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Meet everyday people taking part in Harry, Markle's wedding

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55230121,"title":"Meet everyday people taking part in Harry, Markle's wedding","duration":"6:36","description":"Tessa Hince, Hayley Ash and Diana Hosford tell \"GMA\" how they got invited to watch the royal wedding arrivals and carriage procession.","url":"/GMA/Culture/video/meet-everyday-people-taking-part-harry-markles-wedding-55230121","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.