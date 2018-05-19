Meghan Markle chooses bejeweled tiara once worn by another famous royal

More
Everything you need to know about tiaras worn throughout royal wedding history
1:16 | 05/19/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Meghan Markle chooses bejeweled tiara once worn by another famous royal

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55289706,"title":"Meghan Markle chooses bejeweled tiara once worn by another famous royal","duration":"1:16","description":"Everything you need to know about tiaras worn throughout royal wedding history","url":"/GMA/Culture/video/meghan-markle-chooses-bejeweled-tiara-worn-famous-royal-55289706","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.