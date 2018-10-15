Meghan Markle, Prince Harry make royal baby announcement

Kensington Palace said Monday the Duchess of Sussex is 12 weeks pregnant after the royal couple shared the news with family over this weekend.
2:02 | 10/15/18

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry make royal baby announcement

