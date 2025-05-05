Met Gala 2025: 64 looks in under 4 minutes

From Kim Kardashian to Zendaya, here is our comprehensive roundup of the 2025 Met Gala.

May 5, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live