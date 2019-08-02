Transcript for Miley Cyrus shares sneak peek at Grammys tribute to Dolly Parton

Good morning to you all we begin when ms. Dolly Parton the country icon will be honored at the grammys this weekend. As a music cares person of the year for all of her philanthropy and it's only fitting that her god daughter Miley Cyrus. Is involved satirist is working nine to five on the Tribune here's a picture of the two in rehearsals and copyrights have got his jacket. I need love with actually rhinestones played. I love about it. My house opposing this but our. Herself was shot Mendez with the caption this could be a year for the real thing which seems to confirm that the team covered dice. Classic to eradicate Rodgers islands in the stream. One of my favorite goat soon karaoke side. He's scary and I'm with you can't hey Casey must pay as little big town Miramar as all. Part of the tribute to the queen of country. And Dolly herself will take the stage to perform guys for the first time in eighteen years you don't want to miss that. And while Miley is working Harden LA her husband and I just on backstage. Lydia is here. Per hour we'll talk 10 this morning in our studio right here. About his new movie isn't it romantic and isn't their relationship. Romantic in my. To the happy about it. You tackle and it is worried that reigniting his feud with Ryan Reynolds the two. Have been poking fun at each other on social media for over three years now. Very entertaining jazz but last week it appeared they buried the hatchet when they both posted this photo. Audits are ground they agreed to do I ads for each other's companies Reynolds aviation Janet Jackson's laughing and coffee. Well Reynolds delivered putting together a beautiful commercial for Hughes company check it out. It's such a huge row look. You guessed my friend Hugh Jackman. The loving and caring man who created. Lasting. Every cut count. On the other hand it did not exactly return the favor here's heads. James pretty great. I'll have to try some that. Into the trees is actually real. Responded to that is he posted the video on his Twitter feed and he gave a grade. After for half hurt. Looking forward to the next and oh yes it's so great ahead also in five news in a bride is more than happy to share the spotlight and her big day. Ash tree on your actors on him or has started better call sol had a very special request. For all her wedding guests she wanted everybody to either Wear wedding gallon. Went along with her or costume on her choice take a look at these happy gals. In there gallons. And Mary get anywhere from six months to twenty years the idea came to work. After she went to wedding and she admired Wright stout and it was really sad to think about it destined to sit. In a box and arrested days she told GMA after her wedding all the women were thrilled to put their trust is not god. I'd have to shed any problem sharing the spotlight more answered no chance I love and everyone gets to Shaq I. And play I think it's. I'm and one more thing for you on this Friday morning. The American kennel club's museum of the dog opens in New York City this morning. How do one of the world's largest collections of fine art featuring. Dogs. Of all walks. Everything from priceless paintings to sculptures this isn't real museum like it's serious museum. Contemporary art made by some of the most well known artists in history there's also digital exhibit where your photos matched to the closest dog breed. Which apparently they did for me I had no idea did you guys I'll. In an ironic twist so no dogs allowed. At the museum of the dog. First service dogs the collection now has over 17100 pieces dating back to thirty million year old dog likes. Cool in New York just don't bring attention. Where that was great thing thank you Larry.

