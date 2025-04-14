The moment Katy Perry, Blue Origin returned to Earth

Jeff Bezos opens the hatch so the all-female space crew, including Katy Perry, Gayle King and his fiancée Lauren Sánchez, can exit, after traveling to space aboard Blue Origin rocket.

April 14, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live