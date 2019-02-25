Music star H.E.R. performs 'As I Am' live

More
The Grammy-winning singer performs her hit song live in Times Square on "GMA."
4:06 | 02/25/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Music star H.E.R. performs 'As I Am' live

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":61294932,"title":"Music star H.E.R. performs 'As I Am' live ","duration":"4:06","description":"The Grammy-winning singer performs her hit song live in Times Square on \"GMA.\"","url":"/GMA/Culture/video/music-star-performs-live-61294932","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.