NBA Finals Game 2 ticket surprise to deserving fans

Lae’Liana Brooks and her son Jay’Ceon, recipients of the organization called “Positive Tomorrows,” were surprised with tickets to Game 2 of the NBA Finals as guest of Thunder player Isaiah Hartenstein.

June 8, 2025

