Transcript for NBA stars showcase their skills during All-Star weekend

Moving on, let's talk about sports here. Dan's favorite topic, the NBA's top talent showcasing their skills overnight. I love volleyball. The all-star weekend. This is basketball, Dan. This is before tonight's big game showing us why they are the best in the league. Oh my gosh. That's not illegal. Reporter: Charlotte, north Carolina putting on a show in a highlight to build up to tonight's NBA all-star game. Charlotte natives and brothers, Seth and Steph curry facing off the competition Saturday night. To be honest, me and my brother, we always dreamed to be apart of all-star weekend, doing three-point shootouts. Reporter: The two betting on themselves before going head to head. So whoever wins between me and Steph got to buy the family tickets for the rest of our careers whenever we play each other. Reporter: Steph ultimately losing the competition, but winning the family bet after his brother exited in the first round. And Steph showing up in style. The familiar fit, a nod to this 1992 jacket curry sported while sitting on his dad's lap while the former NBA star competed in that three-point competition, and we can't forget curry's mom making this stunning underhand half-court shot on Friday. But the biggest moment so far, the famed dunk contest. Dennis Smith Jr., using rapper J. Cole as a prop in his dunk. But Diallo raising the bar, leaping over a 7'1", Shaq. His elbow through the rim, taking home the winning trophy. That's -- That wins. If you leap over S How do you have that much up? That's called hops. Shaq is a very good sport. And a tall man. It's the second time though

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.