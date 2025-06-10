Oakland A’s player makes stunning catch against Angels

Denzel Clarke made a jaw-dropping catch over the wall to stop Los Angeles Angels’ Nolan Schanuel from getting a home run.

June 10, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live