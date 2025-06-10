Oakland A’s player makes stunning catch against Angels
Denzel Clarke made a jaw-dropping catch over the wall to stop Los Angeles Angels’ Nolan Schanuel from getting a home run.
June 10, 2025
Additional Live Streams
Top Stories
Top Stories
Protests against immigration raids grip Los Angeles3 hours ago
Trump, Newsom clash over deployment of troops in LA3 hours ago
RFK Jr. removes all members of CDC's vaccine advisory committee3 hours ago
Several killed in Austria high school shooting3 hours ago
Investigation into deadly small plane crash off San Diego2 hours ago
Ex-girlfriend to face cross-examination in Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs trial2 hours ago
Judge dismisses Justin Baldoni’s $400 million lawsuit against Blake Lively2 hours ago
Podcast host Alex Cooper accuses college coach of sexual harassment2 hours ago
Funk music pioneer Sly Stone dies at 822 hours ago
New study links screen time to kids' mental health2 hours ago
Stinging, Asian needle ants now invade 17 states4 hours ago
New Jersey holds primaries for governor3 hours ago
LA City Councilmember reacts after union leader releasedJun 09, 2025
Tensions escalate after violent protests against immigration enforcement in LAJun 09, 2025
700 marines mobilized to Los Angeles after violent protests over immigration raidsJun 09, 2025
Federal authorities lead manhunt for father accused of killing his three daughtersJun 09, 2025
Six feared dead in small plane crash off coast of San DiegoJun 09, 2025
Russia unleashes record number of missiles and drones on UkraineJun 09, 2025
50+ million Americans facing severe weatherJun 09, 2025
Suspect surrenders to authorities in Vegas strip shootingJun 09, 2025
Major egg recall after possible salmonella contaminationJun 09, 2025
What to know about rare, brain-eating amoeba Naegleria fowleriJun 09, 2025
What to know about the Insurrection ActJun 09, 2025
California Gov. Gavin Newsom suing Trump administrationJun 09, 2025
Apple unveils new operating system and AI capabilitiesJun 09, 2025
How humpback whales are playfully communicating with humans: ScientistsJun 09, 2025
Israel diverts aid boat carrying Greta ThunbergJun 09, 2025
Retired general criticizes Trump's mobilization of the California National GuardJun 09, 2025
Abrego Garcia's lawyers say case is not over until government is 'held accountable'Jun 09, 2025
Accident reconstruction expert returns to stand in Karen Read retrialJun 09, 2025
ABC News Live Presents
ABC News Live Presents
Operation Babylift: The 50-Year Journey – A Special Edition of 20/20May 08, 2025
Our Home: Local Action and Global ImpactApr 22, 2025
America’s Care CrisisFeb 13, 2025
Immigration CrackdownFeb 12, 2025
Shot in the Dark: Weight Loss Injection WarsNov 25, 2024
October 7th: The Race to SurviveOct 07, 2024
January 6th: The Fight to Rewrite HistoryOct 03, 2024
The President and First Lady of Ukraine | Robin Roberts ReportingSep 25, 2024
Maui Strong 808: Rising from the AshesAug 08, 2024
10 Million NamesJun 19, 2024
Generation SwipeMay 23, 2024
Amplified: Asian American Native Hawaiian Pacific Islander VoicesMay 16, 2024
The Power of Us: People, Climate and Our FutureApr 25, 2024
Trashed: The Secret Life of Plastic ExportsApr 23, 2024
Toll of War: The José Andrés Interview | Martha Raddatz ReportsApr 08, 2024
Fertility in America | Rebecca Jarvis ReportingMar 28, 2024
One-on-One: A Conversation with Robin Roberts and Caitlin ClarkMar 15, 2024
After the Fall: A Conversation with Robin Roberts and Jenifer LewisMar 12, 2024
Prince Harry's Mission: Life, Family and Invictus GamesFeb 23, 2024
Tackling Mental Health | Michael Strahan ReportsFeb 16, 2024
Severed: Diabetes Denial and MistrustFeb 15, 2024
Exodus: Global MigrationJan 26, 2024
Battle Cry: Fighting Assault in the MilitaryDec 08, 2023
Fallout: Two Nations Under UraniumNov 30, 2023
The American ClassroomNov 17, 2023
Disaster UninsuredNov 16, 2023
Hispanic Heritage Month: Entre Nos - 1st GenSep 28, 2023
Hispanic Heritage Month: Entre Nos – 2nd GenOct 09, 2023
Hip-hop at 50: The architect, the First Amendment and the fashion explosionAug 23, 2023
Elliot Page: In His Own WordsJun 19, 2023
ABC News Specials on
Impact X Nightline: On the BrinkDec 14, 2023
Impact X Nightline: Unboxing SheinNov 27, 2023
The Lady Bird DiariesNov 27, 2023
Impact X Nightline: It's BritneyNov 27, 2023
Impact X Nightline: Natalee Holloway -- A Killer ConfessesNov 27, 2023
Impact X Nightline: Who Shot Tupac?Nov 27, 2023
Wild CrimeOct 26, 2022
Impact x NightlineOct 28, 2022
Power Trip: Those Who Seek Power and Those Who Chase ThemSep 27, 2022
The Murders Before the MarathonSep 01, 2022
The Ivana Trump Story: The First WifeJul 25, 2022
AftershockJul 18, 2022
Mormon No MoreJun 22, 2022
Leave No Trace: A Hidden History of the Boy ScoutsJun 15, 2022
Keeper of the Ashes: The Oklahoma Girl Scout MurdersMay 20, 2022
The Orphans of COVID: America's Hidden TollMay 13, 2022
Superstar: Patrick SwayzeApr 14, 2022
The Kardashians -- An ABC News SpecialApr 05, 2022
24 Months That Changed the WorldMar 30, 2022
Have You Seen This Man?Mar 22, 2022