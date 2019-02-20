Oscars 2019 by the numbers

More
"Roma" and "The Favourite" are tied for the most Oscar nominations this year with 10 each.
2:32 | 02/20/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Oscars 2019 by the numbers
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":61192816,"title":"Oscars 2019 by the numbers ","duration":"2:32","description":"\"Roma\" and \"The Favourite\" are tied for the most Oscar nominations this year with 10 each.","url":"/GMA/Culture/video/oscars-2019-numbers-61192816","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.