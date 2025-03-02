Oscars 2025: All your favorite celebrity couples who hit the red carpet

Jeff Goldblum and Emilie Livingston and more celebrity couples hit the red carpet.

March 2, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live