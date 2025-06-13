Patrick Reed makes rare ‘albatross’ on day 1 of US Open

The American golfer shot a 2 on a par 5 during the first day at the U.S. Open at Oakmont, becoming the fourth person in U.S. Open history to make the rare achievement.

June 13, 2025

