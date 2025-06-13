Patrick Reed makes rare ‘albatross’ on day 1 of US Open
The American golfer shot a 2 on a par 5 during the first day at the U.S. Open at Oakmont, becoming the fourth person in U.S. Open history to make the rare achievement.
June 13, 2025
Additional Live Streams
Additional Live Streams
- Live
ABC News Live
- Live
Karen Read's retrial on murder charges
- Live
Outside Nashville courthouse during arraignment of Kilmar Abrego Garcia on charges of human smuggling
- Live
Funeral service for former Rep. Charles Rangel
- Live
View of Bethlehem skyline as Israel launches attack on Iran
- Live
Outside NYC courthouse during Sean 'Diddy' Combs sex trafficking trial
- Live
Tel Aviv skyline as Israel launches attack on Iran
- Live
Dow Jones Industrial Average
- Live
Outside NYC funeral home ahead of funeral for former Rep. Charles Rangel
Top Stories
Top Stories
Israeli strategy behind Iran strikes is 'brilliant': Military analyst2 hours ago
Karen Read murder retrial moves to closing arguments2 hours ago
Israel launches ‘preemptive’ attack on IranJun 13, 2025
Israel braces for retaliation after strikes on IranJun 13, 2025
President Trump reacts to Israel's strikes on Iran4 hours ago
Legal battle brews over Trump's deployment of National Guard in CaliforniaJun 13, 2025
Shark bites 9-year-old girl off Florida coast3 hours ago
Key witness in Idaho college murders case breaks silence in new docuseriesJun 13, 2025
Investigation after hundreds killed in Air India plane crash4 hours ago
Grammy Awards announces major change to country category4 hours ago
'Barbara Walters: Tell Me Everything' premieres3 hours ago
NBA Finals: All eyes on Game 42 hours ago
Trump tariffs drive baby product prices higher: ReportJun 13, 2025
Father and son ‘best friends’ host podcast amid ALS journeyJun 13, 2025
Killer seeks new trial in murder of Holly BoboJun 13, 2025
California Sen. Padilla forcibly removed from DHS Secretary Noem’s news conferenceJun 12, 2025
1 survivor after Air India plane crashes shortly after takeoff, killing 246 peopleJun 12, 2025
Search underway for suspects accused of setting nearly a dozen NYPD vehicles on fireJun 12, 2025
Death toll rises as devastating floods inundate parts of TexasJun 12, 2025
JetBlue flight veers off runway, into grass at Boston's Logan AirportJun 12, 2025
Farmer plants millions of wheat seeds to surprise wife for 20th anniversaryJun 12, 2025
Democrats outraged after senator forcibly removed from DHS news conferenceJun 12, 2025
ICE raids at California farms increase fear among farmworkersJun 12, 2025
FBI considering moving training academy from Quantico to Huntsville, Alabama: SourcesJun 12, 2025
Houston Texans safety arrested on assault chargeJun 12, 2025
Family threatens legal action after track star is disqualified over celebrationJun 12, 2025
Sean 'Diddy' Combs trial: 'Jane's' cross-examination resumes after delayJun 12, 2025
Rep. Lynch blasts Trump as 'wannabe gangster' in immigration hearingJun 12, 2025
Mother charged with murder after allegedly lying about child's abductionJun 12, 2025
Judge declares mistrial on rape count in Harvey Weinstein's sex crimes retrialJun 12, 2025
ABC News Live Presents
ABC News Live Presents
Operation Babylift: The 50-Year Journey – A Special Edition of 20/20May 08, 2025
Our Home: Local Action and Global ImpactApr 22, 2025
America’s Care CrisisFeb 13, 2025
Immigration CrackdownFeb 12, 2025
Shot in the Dark: Weight Loss Injection WarsNov 25, 2024
October 7th: The Race to SurviveOct 07, 2024
January 6th: The Fight to Rewrite HistoryOct 03, 2024
The President and First Lady of Ukraine | Robin Roberts ReportingSep 25, 2024
Maui Strong 808: Rising from the AshesAug 08, 2024
10 Million NamesJun 19, 2024
Generation SwipeMay 23, 2024
Amplified: Asian American Native Hawaiian Pacific Islander VoicesMay 16, 2024
The Power of Us: People, Climate and Our FutureApr 25, 2024
Trashed: The Secret Life of Plastic ExportsApr 23, 2024
Toll of War: The José Andrés Interview | Martha Raddatz ReportsApr 08, 2024
Fertility in America | Rebecca Jarvis ReportingMar 28, 2024
One-on-One: A Conversation with Robin Roberts and Caitlin ClarkMar 15, 2024
After the Fall: A Conversation with Robin Roberts and Jenifer LewisMar 12, 2024
Prince Harry's Mission: Life, Family and Invictus GamesFeb 23, 2024
Tackling Mental Health | Michael Strahan ReportsFeb 16, 2024
Severed: Diabetes Denial and MistrustFeb 15, 2024
Exodus: Global MigrationJan 26, 2024
Battle Cry: Fighting Assault in the MilitaryDec 08, 2023
Fallout: Two Nations Under UraniumNov 30, 2023
The American ClassroomNov 17, 2023
Disaster UninsuredNov 16, 2023
Hispanic Heritage Month: Entre Nos - 1st GenSep 28, 2023
Hispanic Heritage Month: Entre Nos – 2nd GenOct 09, 2023
Hip-hop at 50: The architect, the First Amendment and the fashion explosionAug 23, 2023
Elliot Page: In His Own WordsJun 19, 2023
ABC News Specials on
Impact X Nightline: On the BrinkDec 14, 2023
Impact X Nightline: Unboxing SheinNov 27, 2023
The Lady Bird DiariesNov 27, 2023
Impact X Nightline: It's BritneyNov 27, 2023
Impact X Nightline: Natalee Holloway -- A Killer ConfessesNov 27, 2023
Impact X Nightline: Who Shot Tupac?Nov 27, 2023
Wild CrimeOct 26, 2022
Impact x NightlineOct 28, 2022
Power Trip: Those Who Seek Power and Those Who Chase ThemSep 27, 2022
The Murders Before the MarathonSep 01, 2022
The Ivana Trump Story: The First WifeJul 25, 2022
AftershockJul 18, 2022
Mormon No MoreJun 22, 2022
Leave No Trace: A Hidden History of the Boy ScoutsJun 15, 2022
Keeper of the Ashes: The Oklahoma Girl Scout MurdersMay 20, 2022
The Orphans of COVID: America's Hidden TollMay 13, 2022
Superstar: Patrick SwayzeApr 14, 2022
The Kardashians -- An ABC News SpecialApr 05, 2022
24 Months That Changed the WorldMar 30, 2022
Have You Seen This Man?Mar 22, 2022