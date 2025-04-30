Philadelphia Zoo names baby tortoises after ‘Golden Girls’ characters

The zoo announced that the four Western Santa Cruz Galapagos tortoises born in February have been named Dorothy, Rose, Blanche and Sophia after more than 13,000 people voted.

April 30, 2025

