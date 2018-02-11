Pistol Annies performs 'Got My Name Changed Back' live on 'GMA'

More
The country music group comprising of Miranda Lambert, Ashley Monroe and Angaleena Presley perform their new hit live from Times Square.
3:08 | 11/02/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Pistol Annies performs 'Got My Name Changed Back' live on 'GMA'

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58921838,"title":"Pistol Annies performs 'Got My Name Changed Back' live on 'GMA'","duration":"3:08","description":"The country music group comprising of Miranda Lambert, Ashley Monroe and Angaleena Presley perform their new hit live from Times Square. ","url":"/GMA/Culture/video/pistol-annies-performs-changed-back-live-gma-58921838","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.