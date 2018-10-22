Transcript for Prince Harry hopes pregnant wife Meghan Markle has a girl

Let's turn to the latest on the Royals' trip to Australia. Duchess Meghan taking some time out of the spotlight to rest, and now the guessing game begins. Did prince Harry drop a hint about their baby's gender? ABC's James Longman is traveling with the Royals. Good morning, my friend. Reporter: Good morning, Cecilia. Well, in this part of Australia, they have a saying. It's beautiful one day, perfect the next. That was certainly our experience, but we weren't sure if Meghan was going to appear as we trekked deep into the rain forest. The mystical charm of indigenous Australia, day seven of the royal tour down under. It is up to us now to protect this paradise together. Reporter: The father-to-be dedicating this rain forest to royal conversation initiative, the queen's commonwealth canopy. Not just because it looks beautiful, but because it is an essential part of our existence, and will continue to be for our children and their children's children. Reporter: Today, we get a taste of Australia's incredible natural beauty in the appropriately named queen's land. A royal ramble, but the duke without his duchess. Meghan staying behind to avoid the bumpy rides through this jungle island. The first appearance by Meghan all day. What has she been doing? The palace announced they would be scaling back some of the schedule on the tour, of course, to conserve and preserve her health. It was actually prince Harry's request that Meghan sort of pull away of some of the engagement because as a worried father-to-be, he wants her to be at her best. Reporter: It was a nonstop weekend around Sydney with Harry opening the invictus games. It is my honor to be standing in front of this iconic symbol of Australia's place in a modern world at the start of the fourth invictus games. Reporter: The prince meeting with competitors, telling him what inspired him to come one such a noble cause. The people I served out with in Afghanistan, and to see what they were doing on that field if you know what I mean. Not the field of sports, but that battlefield. Yeah. I think I just felt as though their stories needed to be told. Reporter: At the rehearsele, his audience of one, a smiling Meghan, and his first mate congratulating winning teams. Now that's a hug. Nicely done. Reporter: A pair of eco-friendly sneakers, her first casual look of the tour, and could it be princess Sussex? Harry joking about wanting a girl to this star stuck fan. The baby bump on full display at day's close. Meghan emerging after her rest, glowing in a striped maxi dress. She is very much here in the name of the queen, but that hasn't stopped her from being with her closest friends, and Jessica is being very, very helpful in prng Meghan's wardrobe which has been front and center on this trip. Reporter: We're all heading to Fiji tomorrow for a welcoming ceremony. They will be arriving there, schedule back on track we hope. In the meantime, I have been practicing with my boomerang. Let's see if this works. Oh. Okay. Reporter: Back to you in the studio. Next time I'll throw it to you. We had it very nervous. I had no idea you had boomerang skills.

