Prince Harry, Meghan Markle receive baby gifts in Australia

More
Meghan Markle told a fan who gave her a stuffed koala that she would add it to their nursery, as Harry spoke out about their future son or daughter.
1:01 | 10/16/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle receive baby gifts in Australia

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58526197,"title":"Prince Harry, Meghan Markle receive baby gifts in Australia ","duration":"1:01","description":"Meghan Markle told a fan who gave her a stuffed koala that she would add it to their nursery, as Harry spoke out about their future son or daughter.","url":"/GMA/Culture/video/prince-harry-meghan-markle-receive-baby-gifts-australia-58526197","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.