Transcript for Prince William, Kate Middleton celebrate 7th wedding anniversary

Time for royal news. Prince William and Kate Middleton celebrated their anniversary on sundayment for the first time as a family of five after welcoming little prince Louis making it seven years, wow, since Kate walked down in that gorgeous Alexander Mcqueen gown. The palace sharing this photo of the couple on Twitter thanking everyone for their well wishes and get ready, Harry and Meghan, less than three weeks till the big day and can't wait because, robin, you'll be there anchoring live coverage on Saturday, may 19th right here on ABC. Have my fascinator all set. Ready to go. So amazing. I thought they were just hats. They really aren't. They can be attached -- they don't sit. They don't do anything. You need hair to attach. Crazy glue. If you can put a fascinator on me that's fascinating. If you'll wear it we'll do it. Number one in morning. Yay. Next up, a "Pop news" exclusive. Everyone is talking about the "Roseanne" reboot and we have a first look at the new episode titled "No country for old women." See if you recognize the special guest star. Hi, mom. Girls, this is my boyfriend Lou. Who treats me like a queen. Lou, these are my daughters. Roseanne and Jackie. They treat me like a fly in the potato salad. Nice to meet you. Pleasure. Those are your daughters? I would have mistaken them for your sisters. Uncalled for, Lou. Where we're going we don't need roads. Christopher Lloyd taking us back to the future. This episode airs tomorrow night at 8:00, 7:00 central on ABC. Good to see him. Oh, yeah. I mean without the delorean it's not the same thing. And finally marvels "Avengers: Infinity war" making history breaking major box office records on its opening weekend with the highest domestic and highest global release of all time. So to celebrate here's a sneak peek of Jimmy Kimmel live's mean tweets avenger edition. Take a look. Also while I'm comparing old men to reptile, ever notice that Samuel L. Jackson looks like a snapping turtle? How did the coolest blackest dude in the galaxy end up with some Whitebread name like Chadwick? Got him. I never thought about it. But I mean -- you can catch this entire episode of "Jimmy Kimmel live" tonight at 11:35, 10:35 central. One of the best things about the mean tweets when they can laugh at themselves. He hadn't thought about it either. No. Thank you, Sara. Thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.