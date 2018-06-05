-
Now Playing: Princess Charlotte smiles on 1st day of preschool
-
Now Playing: Prince George, Princess Charlotte visit their new baby brother
-
Now Playing: Princess Charlotte celebrated her 3rd birthday on May 2
-
Now Playing: Magician co-producer shares how he shaped magic on new show
-
Now Playing: 'American Idol' renewed for Season 2
-
Now Playing: Street artist paints murals to honor the Parkland school shooting victims
-
Now Playing: Duo building full-scale replica of Millennium Falcon cockpit
-
Now Playing: A behind the scenes look at 'The Handmaid's Tale' costumes with show's designer
-
Now Playing: Charlize Theron on the reality of being a mom
-
Now Playing: Rachel Weisz talks forbidden love and her new film 'Disobedience'
-
Now Playing: Ron Howard celebrates 'Star Wars Day' on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Charlize Theron opens up about 'Tully' live on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Taylor Swift rides 'cat-icorn' in new DirecTV ad
-
Now Playing: Meghan Markle's half-brother pens open letter to Harry
-
Now Playing: Jimmy Kimmel talks to man attacked by snake, bear, shark
-
Now Playing: Tonya Harding might do a triple axel on DWTS
-
Now Playing: Adam Rippon on giving himself the title of 'America's sweetheart'
-
Now Playing: Priyanka Chopra on Simpson's Apu controversy, Meghan Markle's wedding & more
-
Now Playing: Gwyneth Paltrow says Beyonce is the most famous person in her phone
-
Now Playing: Rihanna opens up about turning 30, finding love