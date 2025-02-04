Princess Kate's message on World Cancer Day

In honor of World Cancer Day, the Princess of Wales shares a message of support for others facing the disease after opening up about her own journey.

February 4, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live