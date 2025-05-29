Quinta Brunson receives key to Philadelphia

The "Abbott Elementary" creator and star was honored with her hometown’s highest recognition and helped unveil a community mural at Andrew Hamilton School.

May 29, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live