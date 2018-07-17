-
Now Playing: Adele, Michelle Obama, Other Celebs Jump on Mannequin Challenge
-
Now Playing: Sting and Shaggy give a special live performance of 'Angel' on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Rae Sremmurd rocks out to 'Guatemala' live on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Daveed Diggs and Rafael Casal dish on 'Blindspotting'
-
Now Playing: Joel McHale opens up about his new Netflix series live on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon reveal wedding -- and baby! -- plans
-
Now Playing: 'The Crown' reveals first look at new Queen Elizabeth II
-
Now Playing: Evangeline Lilly makes history as the Wasp
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Jennifer Garner does a 'Yes day' with her kids
-
Now Playing: Sherri Shepherd discusses upcoming season of 'Trial and Error'
-
Now Playing: Sherri Shepherd on bumping into her hero Janet Jackson on a plane
-
Now Playing: Meghan McCain talks about helping girl with glioblastoma meet Taylor Swift
-
Now Playing: Kelly Clarkson to perform at 2018 US Open
-
Now Playing: Prince Louis looks adorable in new royal christening photos
-
Now Playing: Jennifer Garner reveals the one thing she'll say no to on 'Yes Day'
-
Now Playing: Jennifer Garner talks about a possible 'Alias' reboot
-
Now Playing: Comedian's show debuts to political backlash
-
Now Playing: 'The Bachelorette' preview: Colton's father puts Becca in the hot seat
-
Now Playing: Mischievous dog plays keep-away with owner's GoPro
-
Now Playing: Ice cream chains offering buy-one-get-one promos for National Ice Cream Day