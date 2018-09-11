-
Now Playing: Raven Symone discusses the upcoming musical episode of 'Raven's Home: Remix'
-
Now Playing: Raven-Symone Is Leaving 'The View,' Announces 'That's So Raven' Spin-Off
-
Now Playing: Kim Kardashian flees wildfire in Southern California
-
Now Playing: Take it from Raven-Symone: 'Don't sell yourself out for the money.'
-
Now Playing: Claire Foy on 'The Girl in the Spider's Web' and her Emmy-winning 'Crown' role
-
Now Playing: Simone Missick discusses her role in the upcoming drama 'Jinn'
-
Now Playing: Country music stars look back on 10 years of ABC's 'Countdown to the CMAs'
-
Now Playing: Inside ComplexCon Weekend
-
Now Playing: John C. Reilly on how his new movie 'Ralph Breaks the Internet' empowers girls
-
Now Playing: 'Jersey Shore' star Vinny Guadagnino cooks up keto pizza on 'GMA Day'
-
Now Playing: Watch this sensational subway singer's breathtaking performance in Times Square
-
Now Playing: Whoopi Goldberg wants her 'Nobody's Fool' hair to have its own Instagram
-
Now Playing: Michael Strahan and Sara Haines model Whoopi Goldberg's Christmas sweaters
-
Now Playing: With Sessions out, what will happen to Kate McKinnon's hilarious 'SNL' parody?
-
Now Playing: Luke Bryan on getting personal for his ABC special 'Living Every Day: Luke Bryan'
-
Now Playing: George Clooney auctions off motorcycle for charity
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: John C. Reilly says he would be down for a 'Step Brothers' sequel
-
Now Playing: Get ready to watch Shangela from 'RuPaul's Drag Race' work the runway on 'GMA Day'
-
Now Playing: 'Station 19' star Jason George sounds off
-
Now Playing: 'GMA Day' celebrates the 15th anniversary of 'Love Actually'