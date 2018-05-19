Relive Meghan, Diana, and Catherine's Royal Wedding entrances

More
Each royal lady created their very own princess entrance
1:21 | 05/19/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Relive Meghan, Diana, and Catherine's Royal Wedding entrances

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55289786,"title":"Relive Meghan, Diana, and Catherine's Royal Wedding entrances ","duration":"1:21","description":"Each royal lady created their very own princess entrance","url":"/GMA/Culture/video/relive-meghan-diana-catherines-royal-wedding-entrances-55289786","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.