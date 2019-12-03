The royal 'Fab Four' step out for an outing with the queen

More
Many royal watchers are saying that William, Kate, Harry and Meghan's public appearance together for Commonwealth Day prove there is no feud between the two duchesses.
2:29 | 03/12/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for The royal 'Fab Four' step out for an outing with the queen

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":61623238,"title":"The royal 'Fab Four' step out for an outing with the queen","duration":"2:29","description":"Many royal watchers are saying that William, Kate, Harry and Meghan's public appearance together for Commonwealth Day prove there is no feud between the two duchesses. ","url":"/GMA/Culture/video/royal-fab-step-outing-queen-61623238","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.