Royal wedding 2018: Oprah Winfrey, Idris Elba and more celebrities attend

More
The royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has begun, bringing with it pomp and circumstance, including a parade of our favorite celebrities from both sides of the pond.
0:54 | 05/19/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Royal wedding 2018: Oprah Winfrey, Idris Elba and more celebrities attend

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55284656,"title":"Royal wedding 2018: Oprah Winfrey, Idris Elba and more celebrities attend","duration":"0:54","description":"The royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has begun, bringing with it pomp and circumstance, including a parade of our favorite celebrities from both sides of the pond.","url":"/GMA/Culture/video/royal-wedding-2018-oprah-winfrey-idris-elba-celebrities-55284656","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.