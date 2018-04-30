Transcript for ROZES and Nicky Romero perform 'Where Would We Be' live on 'GMA'

hottest collaboration in pop music. Rozes whose music has notched more than half a billion streams. Teaming one this man, the powerhouse deejay Nicky Romero performing in a moment but first can we chat a little bit? First of all, congratulations, love the collaboration. Thank you. It's just like the perfect storm, isn't it. Yeah, exactly. We met. We love hanging out with each other and the song just was our perfect storm. Exactly. And this -- tell everybody about the song they're about to hear. Wow, it's like this story about you're thinking about what you would be doing if you were not doing this, what you're doing now and I love like the retro vibe it has with the things like Nintendo 64 in it. Like it really makes you feel like what would I have done if I wouldn't be doing what I'm doing now. We're glad you're both doing what you're doing now. Oh, yeah. Happy to be here. It's great. Are y'all ready? You ready to hear rozes and Nicky Romero performing "Where would we be." ??? Been a minute since high school and I still kinda miss you ah ??? ??? is it weird that I do, I do are you still in your basement ??? ??? hanging out with the same friends just living for the weekend like we used to ??? ??? up all night mattress on the floor wasting time Nintendo 64 ??? ??? I shouldn't think about it anymore, anymore ??? ??? where would we be if we were still passed out on your sofa watching TV ??? ??? and it was still my head on your shoulder where would we be if in another lifetime ??? ??? I didn't move to California for the limelight ??? ??? I wouldn't have to wonder what it would have been like ??? ??? if we'd only have got it right the first time ??? ??? where would we be where would we be ??? ??? and I know I shouldn't reminisce but I've been drinking and I miss my accomplice ??? ??? I know it's late different time Zones different states but I bet you're still ??? ??? up all night mattress on the floor wasting time Nintendo 64 ??? ??? I shouldn't think about it anymore, anymore ??? ??? where would we be if we were still passed out on your sofa watching TV ??? ??? and it was still my head on your shoulder where would we be if in another lifetime ??? ??? I didn't move to California for the limelight ???

