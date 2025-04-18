Ryan Gosling shares movie news at 'Star Wars' celebration in Japan

ABC News’ Eva Pilgrim reports live from Tokyo, where Gosling and director Shawn Levy announced their new movie, “Star Wars: Starfighter.”

April 18, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live