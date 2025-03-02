Sean Baker takes home Oscar for best director

Sean Baker thanked Quentin Tarantino for casting Mikey Madison in "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," saying, "If you didn't cast Mikey Madison, there would be no 'Anora.'"

March 2, 2025

