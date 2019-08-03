Transcript for Take it from Sean Paul: Trust your heart

For a physical act he's got good grades drug is that there. Whom would you want footnote. Pat pat pat pat pat the first time was of programming. And one if feel good to know what to where. Particular viable. And that I was doing and knows what footage. When it so most people do reggae. It is very clear to see that influence. What we we've done in the years so. I wish that when we do win a Grammy you know who cares if he wins again next. That'd do get as these the two seconds to say thank you Q were lives and chief. I'd ago who. Who wasn't. Posting their names were on that things to a ripple effect at acting. Revisions show this video that unified. Relief. From that that I'm unfortunate that book upon these young guys on the north. It was for them before the human that she's. If you want with them yet if and fifty due to a because someone else might have done this. Vitally. And that we're. Yeah. Its act together about seventeen years old it. Yes but that it myself in that it. Possible the most active. I would tell me to keep them put under the eligibility and where can that day it was before the evening. Studio and I fear that you. It that that it goes to show August oh homeless had to do the in. Their best post via. Junior Jeff. And juniors while ethics act. This is very early in life there. I was 1990s. Did. A father who handles. He's had you either get the fountain of communities. Is about it it's duplicate and some way I really looked up didn't get influences of the world road. Things that are those your boat. You know looking your own on have the process Canada's human people who. Where hope for wouldn't it can be. I would John. Yet out of the frenzy. And he was of sometimes these kids come up you don't know if they listened to you 8620. Accidentally were actually did. Yes bishops and I think it's important for me as a musician to hear other people's vote. In where cynical but that is booming yet on blue army green the colors complement each other likewise. Hannity. The art. The exact. Medium about it need more music fighting crime as just breaking in the first thing is owed. We share the same room so. He was a person that would years. Though if quote known that your Qaeda. Is important to me to keep my homeless in in check and allow while I'm indigo are important thing on the track. I don't thing I'm what. For everything else these people who have to keep government.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.