Transcript for Will Smith to play Venus and Serena Williams' dad in new film

Yes, rolling up our sleeves. Let's get to it. We have a lot to talk about and begin with Will Smith taking on a major role deadline reporting Smith will play Richard Williams, the father of tennis superstar Serena and Venus. The film currently titled "King Richard" will explore how a man with no training in tennis overcame hardship and went on to teach his daughters to become two of the greatest players in the game. The script reportedly includes the famous story of Williams making a 78-page plan for his girls and their pro tennis careers when they were both under 6 years old. Wow. Get ready for the fresh prince as king Richard. No word on when production begins. This man does not get enough credit. 78-page plan. And people laughed at him in the beginning going oh -- You can laugh all you want. Those two girls, boy, how they worked so hard to get to where they are and the momma too. It's a wonderful family. It really is. Look for that. That is happening apparently will very excited about the project. Just in, "Forbes" confirming kylie Jenner is in fact the world's youngest billionaire. We talked about it but it is now official. 21 years old, the reality star turned makeup mogul beating out Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg for the title. Thanks in large part to a new deal to sell her makeup in stores in Ulta stores across the country and started in 2015 selling only Onnen line. Her secret is social media. She has 128 million Instagram followers and counting who have helped make her a selfie made billionaire. Thank you. I do the dramatic pause. I was excited. Also just in, a fashionable farewell for legendary designer Karl lagerfeld. This happened just a couple of hours ago in Paris. Lagerfeld's final collection made its debut at Chanel's winter show and it looked like an alpine town in a nod to his past and chalets and skis. It was a star-studded show with CARA delevingne, Penelope Cruz in his designs and Kristen Stewart, Janelle monae all watched from front row and a moment of silence observed before the models hit the runways tears fell. Only broken by the voice of lager Feldstein himself over the loud speaker. The show ending with a stand ovation, a fitting tribute to the legendary designer of Chanel. Wow. Beautiful images. I was excited to share this when you. When Jenny from the block decides to change neighborhoods she call, of course, the ultimate fixer upper. Check out new pictures. Jennifer Lopez photographed on the beach in malibu on Monday with former HGTV star Joanna gain and her baby and a source confirming J. Lo is showing her the house she built for 6.6 million. Not exactly a fixer upper. "People" reporting no decisions on whether they'll work together but wanted to hear Joanna's ideas. J. Lo is a huge fan of Joanna & chip and Alex called them up and surprised her with the visit. Coming up, our cover story. More on the loss of Luke Perry.

