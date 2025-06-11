Sneak peek at new ‘GMA’ studio

A timelapse shows the crew getting the new state-of-the-art “Good Morning America” studio ready ahead of its first broadcast next week.

June 11, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

