Transcript for Steve Carell to star with Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston in new Apple series

We're going to begin with Mr. Steve carell. "The office" alum headed back to the small screen. Very excited to report this morning, carell will join Jennifer aniston and Reese Witherspoon on behind the scenes morning television. He's trying to adapt to this ever changing media landscape and his co-star Reese wither spoken wrote about his casting, this is going to be fun. I would say so. That's an understatement. This will be apple's first leap into the world of scripted television. No word exactly on when the show is expected to start airing. But it is already been picked up for 20 episodes. Yep. With a cast like that. Not surprising. Yep. Really exciting. Also in the news, the king of horror putting smiles on the students' faces at a film school. Mr. Stephen king has sold them the rights to his short story called "Stationary bike" for $1. It's very cool. It's all part of a program he calls dollar babies. It gives young filmmakers at shot at one of his great scripts. It cannot be sold commercially and he gets to see the final program. One of the first recipients went on to work on "Green mile" and "The shawshank redemption." So great. This is a short story about a guy would has to lose weight so gets on a stationary bike and starts hallucinating really terrible, horrifying things and it will be fun to see what these students -- I wonder if we will ever see it. We know Stephen will, part of the deal. Finally, we go to England again and a suspected thief with a very familiar face. Now, here's the surveillance picture. Police say this man was caught stealing beer from a restaurant. That's David Schwimmer. They posted it asking the public for leads and got hundreds of people pointing the finger, robin, at Ross from "Friends." He does look like him. Anyone with information should call Joey or Chandler. Just kidding. Authorities have since confirmed David Schwimmer was in the U.S. On the day in question. And that's "Pop news." Was this in London? A little down in England. Ross did get married in England. Arer that? Listen. You trying to implicate David Schwimmer. He's already been cleared.

