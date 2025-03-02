The story behind Kieran Culkin's wife promising him a 4th child if he won an Oscar

Best supporting actor winner Kieran Culkin revealed to Lara Spencer how the deal went down with his wife to have four children if he won the Oscar

March 2, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live