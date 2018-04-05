Street artist paints murals to honor the Parkland school shooting victims

More
Kelsey Montague created three murals as part of her #WhatLiftsYou campaign, to lift up Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School after the school shooting tragedy.
0:59 | 05/04/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Street artist paints murals to honor the Parkland school shooting victims

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":54948146,"title":"Street artist paints murals to honor the Parkland school shooting victims","duration":"0:59","description":"Kelsey Montague created three murals as part of her #WhatLiftsYou campaign, to lift up Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School after the school shooting tragedy.","url":"/GMA/Culture/video/street-artist-paints-murals-honor-parkland-school-shooting-54948146","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.