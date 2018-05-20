Time magazine calls Harry and Meghan "modern royals"

More
The royal wedding is front and center in the newest edition of Time.
3:07 | 05/20/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Time magazine calls Harry and Meghan "modern royals"

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55305276,"title":"Time magazine calls Harry and Meghan \"modern royals\"","duration":"3:07","description":"The royal wedding is front and center in the newest edition of Time.","url":"/GMA/Culture/video/time-magazine-calls-harry-meghan-modern-royals-55305276","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.